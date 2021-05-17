Donna Jean Exline Vanscoy, 64, of Stonewood passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Quiet Dell on August 2, 1956, a daughter of the late James Lee Exline and Cora Ellen Nay Exline Irby. She was married to Rubin Bittner Vanscoy on July 21, 1973, who preceded her in death on December 9, 2019. Surviving are one son, Rubin James Vanscoy of Stonewood; one grandson, Jacob James Vanscoy; four siblings, Larry Exline of Stonewood, Sue Ellen Sprouse and her husband James of Stonewood, Patty Hoskins of Bridgeport and Carol Capicola and her husband Jim of Clarksburg; and several nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. One special great niece, Jazmine Capicola whom she loved as a daughter. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Charlie and Richard Exline; and her brother in law, Reverend Charles Hoskins. Mrs. Vanscoy was a graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School and was the general manager at Cartoon Headquarters. She was a member of the Clarksburg First Church of the Nazarene. Family and friends will be received at the Clarksburg First Church of the Nazarene, 9254 Cost Avenue, Stonewood on Wednesday from 2-8 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM with Pastor DJ Hoff presiding. Interment will follow in the Stonewall Park Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

