Advertisement

Health officials report 175 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in W.Va.

Coronavirus cases in West Virginia
Coronavirus cases in West Virginia(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 175 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Monday.

It brings the total count to 158,643.

A total of 843,598 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 702,043 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported one additional COVID-19 related death in the state Monday bringing the death count to 2,762.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 64-year old male from Putnam County. “Our deepest sympathies are extended to this gentleman’s family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 6,296 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,457), Berkeley (12,470), Boone (2,061), Braxton (948), Brooke (2,199), Cabell (8,737), Calhoun (359), Clay (519), Doddridge (606), Fayette (3,458), Gilmer (867), Grant (1,284), Greenbrier (2,831), Hampshire (1,869), Hancock (2,815), Hardy (1,532), Harrison (5,782), Jackson (2,139), Jefferson (4,631), Kanawha (15,049), Lewis (1,225), Lincoln (1,492), Logan (3,161), Marion (4,482), Marshall (3,483), Mason (2,011), McDowell (1,578), Mercer (4,908), Mineral (2,874), Mingo (2,610), Monongalia (9,237), Monroe (1,147), Morgan (1,197), Nicholas (1,748), Ohio (4,228), Pendleton (704), Pleasants (908), Pocahontas (664), Preston (2,903), Putnam (5,195), Raleigh (6,843), Randolph (2,646), Ritchie (715), Roane (637), Summers (826), Taylor (1,230), Tucker (530), Tyler (724), Upshur (1,882), Wayne (3,128), Webster (501), Wetzel (1,362), Wirt (428), Wood (7,816), Wyoming (2,007).

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Lee Newbrough
Man wanted for multiple outstanding felony charges caught and arrested in Clarksburg
Vince Kang's vehicle can be seen in footage from the attacks Sunday morning.
Uber driver caught in large High Street brawl recovering from attack
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released new masking guidance for those...
Governor Jim Justice abides by CDC recommendations and lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated residents
Structure Fire on Wilsonburg Road in Reynoldsville, WV
Multiple fire crews respond to early morning house fire in Reynoldsville
Sarah Elizabeth Nardo
Four children living in dirty hotel room with little food in Bridgeport, woman charged with child neglect

Latest News

Drive-thru Dinosaur Show sells out in Mylan Park
Drive-thru Dinosaur Show sells out in Mylan Park
Bridgeport Farmers Market kicks off their new season
Bridgeport Farmers Market kicks off their new season
Multiple fire crews respond to early morning house fire in Reynoldsville
- clipped version
Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library holds diversity event for kids and teens
Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library holds diversity event for kids and teens