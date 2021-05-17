Health officials report 175 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 175 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Monday.

It brings the total count to 158,643.

A total of 843,598 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 702,043 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported one additional COVID-19 related death in the state Monday bringing the death count to 2,762.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 64-year old male from Putnam County. “Our deepest sympathies are extended to this gentleman’s family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 6,296 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,457), Berkeley (12,470), Boone (2,061), Braxton (948), Brooke (2,199), Cabell (8,737), Calhoun (359), Clay (519), Doddridge (606), Fayette (3,458), Gilmer (867), Grant (1,284), Greenbrier (2,831), Hampshire (1,869), Hancock (2,815), Hardy (1,532), Harrison (5,782), Jackson (2,139), Jefferson (4,631), Kanawha (15,049), Lewis (1,225), Lincoln (1,492), Logan (3,161), Marion (4,482), Marshall (3,483), Mason (2,011), McDowell (1,578), Mercer (4,908), Mineral (2,874), Mingo (2,610), Monongalia (9,237), Monroe (1,147), Morgan (1,197), Nicholas (1,748), Ohio (4,228), Pendleton (704), Pleasants (908), Pocahontas (664), Preston (2,903), Putnam (5,195), Raleigh (6,843), Randolph (2,646), Ritchie (715), Roane (637), Summers (826), Taylor (1,230), Tucker (530), Tyler (724), Upshur (1,882), Wayne (3,128), Webster (501), Wetzel (1,362), Wirt (428), Wood (7,816), Wyoming (2,007).

