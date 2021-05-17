Advertisement

“Insight Astronomy” to celebrate Astronomy Day

By Jasmin Adous
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - “Insight Astronomy” located at The Square in Bridgeport is celebrating Astronomy Day on Saturday.

The Square in Bridgeport is hosting its own kickoff for the summer season with a number of food trucks. The celebration is focused on “stem education” for all elementary and middle school children.

Stations include homemade rockets and marshmallow constellations. Owner of insight astronomy Jeremy Bumgardner says attendees can join in on all of the activities. “We actually have a few members that are associated with NASA, work for NASA, so they’ll be here to do free presentations and share their knowledge of the space and universe.”

The festivities will begin on Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm at The Square and it is free for all to attend.

