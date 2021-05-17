Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | May 17, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Happy Monday Everyone!!! Things are changing! For the last weeks, our temperatures struggled to get close to normal, but last week was nice and dry and helped to make up for the lack of heat. We are now looking at a whole different pattern. High pressure still will tend to dominate, but because we’re on the western side of the system, the general flow will be from the south which will allow us to increase the moisture in the air and start to let temperatures rise as well. Tonight showers will ease, mostly to the southwest and we’ll be left with a partly cloudy evening. Tuesday will start the warming trend and we’ll see continued clouds throughout the area, breaks in the afternoon, and possible light showers around. The rest of the week, all the way through Friday should be mostly sunny with rising temperatures into the mid to high 80′s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and foggy: Low: 50

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy: High 79

Wednesday: Partly cloudy: High 83

Thursday: Partly cloudy: High 87

