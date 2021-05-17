Advertisement

Kingwood man arrested for fleeing from an officer

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Police in Kingwood say they arrested a man for speeding after he told them an invisible federal agent was attacking him.

According to the criminal complaint, 30-year-old Anthony Wayne Lewis was driving double the speed limit on Kingston Road on Thursday. Police tried to initiate a traffic stop, but Lewis allegedly kept driving until stopping abruptly after about two miles. Lewis reportedly told an officer that he was being attacked by a federal agent who was invisible and that the agent planted stuff on him.

Police believe Lewis was under the influence of drugs. He’s being charged with fleeing from an officer.

