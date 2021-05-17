Advertisement

Pipeline flows, but pump prices increase

According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has gone up for the fourth week...
According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has gone up for the fourth week in a row.(Source: WLOS, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Gas is once again flowing to gas stations in the Southeast southeastern gas stations, but it’s coming at a steeper price.

According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has gone up for the fourth week in a row.

It now stands at $3.03 a gallon. Last week, gas prices hit $3 a gallon for the first time since 2014.

GasBuddy points to the Colonial Pipeline shutdown as the culprit for the higher pump prices.

With the pipeline back up and running, energy experts say they expect prices to come down in the hardest-hit states.

Colonial shut down last week after a ransomware attack on its system.

On Saturday, the company said its system had returned to “normal operations.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi vehicle collision on I-95 south at the 86 mile marker. All south bound lanes are blocked.
Police: 2 juveniles killed in West Virginia ATV crash
Justin Lee Newbrough
Man wanted for multiple outstanding felony charges caught and arrested in Clarksburg
Fleet Master Chief James R. Tocorzic
West Virginia native to become U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
Structure Fire on Wilsonburg Road in Reynoldsville, WV
Multiple fire crews respond to early morning house fire in Reynoldsville

Latest News

Officer Christopher Walls, 50, with Long Branch Police faces charges related to creating a meth...
Police officer accused of building meth lab in his NJ home
Investigators say they found chemicals and materials consistent with a meth lab, books related...
Officer suspended after meth lab found in NJ home, prosecutors say
The Boys Are Back
The Boys Are Back
Lung cancer screening numbers increase in WV.
Mountains of Hope reach 2020 goal for lung cancer Screenings
This photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Supreme Court to take up major abortion rights challenge