Police: 2 juveniles killed in West Virginia ATV crash

RICHWOOD, W.Va. (AP) — Two juveniles have been killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in West Virginia, State Police said.

The crash happened Saturday along the South Fork of the Cherry River in Greenbrier County, State Police said in a news release.

Troopers found both juveniles beneath the ATV near an embankment.

The victim’s names were not immediately released and the crash remains under investigation by the State Police’s Richwood detachment.

