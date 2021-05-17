Veteran Affairs Secretary joins West Virginia lawmakers to address Clarksburg VA Medical Center accountability

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The saga of Clarksburg VA serial killer Reta Mays came to an end last week when she was sentenced to seven consecutive life sentences. But the fallout from these killings will last for years to come as Veterans Affairs leadership grapple with addressing the deficiencies that allowed Mays to kill these veterans and get away with it for so long.

On Monday, VA Secretary Denis McDonough, West Virginia Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, as well as Congressman David McKinley met with Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center leadership to discuss the policies that have been enacted since the public learned about Mays’ killings.

“To include, for example, disallowing access to medication, requiring a dual key situation, that is to say requiring two independent people to make a decision about the administration of certain medicines, ensuring aggressive training protocols are in place as well as ensuring feedback is in place,” Sec. McDonough said.

In a news conference held in the lobby of the Medical Center Monday morning, the four leaders say they will take aggressive action to stop this from happening again.

“We will take every step possible. We will spare no expense, no resource to prevent this from ever happening again. And we are moving forward deliberately and meticulously to address the errors that have been identified,” Sec. McDonough said.

During the conference, they referred to the VA OIG report that outlined 15 recommendations to address the deficiencies in the medical center. Most focus on greater oversight and accountability measures within the center both by the director and regional entities. During the OIG’s investigation, McDonough says 197 incidents were found that raised questions with investigators. Those are said to be dispersed among regional offices (Veteran Integrated Service Networks) for further investigation. McDonough said reports are expected on those.

“It is not just talk, we are going to see metrics. We are going to regain the confidence of the veterans We are going to regain the confidence in the community and we are going to regain the confidence from West Virginia,” Rep. McKinley said.

When asked about whether VA staff were fired during these investigations, Sec. McDonough did not answer directly, citing legal complications due to his position in the investigations. Sen. Manchin, who sits on the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs, assured investigations will begin now that a limit placed by the Judicial branch has been lifted following Mays’ conviction.

“Someone had to be held accountable and responsible. Are they still getting the pension? Are they basically getting passed around? Where are they? We are going find all that out,” Sen. Manchin said.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.