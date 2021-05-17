Advertisement

WVWC hires Vincent as women's basketball head coach

North Central WV native
Published: May. 17, 2021
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Shinnston native Brett Vincent is returning to North Central West Virginia.

West Virginia Wesleyan has hired Vincent as its next women’s basketball head coach.

He spent the past nine years as the men’s basketball head coach at DII Chowan University in North Carolina.

Before that, he was a longtime assistant coach & 1 year interim head man at Fairmont State.

He also served as head coach of Lewis County boys basketball and Alderson Broaddus men.

He replaces five year head coach Vicky Bullett who resigned in March. The Bobcats went 6-11 in 2021 and has not had a winning season since 2011-12.

