Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | May 18th, 2021

A warm week ahead!
By Anna Hamelin
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our daytime highs rise into the upper 70s under dry skies today. We will see some clouds moving overhead, but that doesn’t prevent us from also getting plenty of sunshine. Tomorrow’s forecast looks quite similar, with slightly warmer temperatures, as we rise into the low 80s in the afternoon. We will again see mostly sunny skies with a few clouds passing overhead. Both Thursday and Friday are looking sunny and dry as well, with temperatures in the 80s and overnight temperatures falling into the upper 50s and low 60s. Both Saturday and Sunday will be pretty sunny as well, with highs in the low 80s. However, so far, it looks like we could have a chance of some isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon of both weekend days. Enjoy all of the sunshine and warmer temperatures!

Today: A mix of sun and clouds. High: 80.

Tonight: Temperatures fall but we remain dry. Low: 53.

Wednesday: Temperatures rise further and we stay dry High: 85.

Thursday: We continue to warm up. High: 87.

