Advertisement

Prosecutor: Fatal shooting of Black man by deputies in N.C. justified

By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina sheriff’s deputies were justified in their fatal shooting of a Black man in April, a district attorney said Tuesday.

District Attorney Andrew Womble said Andrew Brown Jr.’s actions caused deputies to believe it was necessary to use deadly force. Brown ignored deputies’ commands to stop and began to drive his car directly at one of the officers, Womble told a news conference.

He said the first shot fired at Brown’s car went through the front windshield, not the back as was previously reported.

Deputies attempting to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants shot and killed Brown outside his Elizabeth City home on April 21. Three deputies involved in the shooting remain on leave, while four others who were at the scene were reinstated after the sheriff said they didn’t fire their weapons.

An independent autopsy released by the family found that Brown was hit by bullets five times, including once in the back of the head. Lawyers for Brown’s family who watched body camera footage say that it shows Brown was not armed and that he didn’t drive toward deputies or pose a threat to them. Womble has previously disagreed in court, saying that Brown struck deputies twice with his car before any shots were fired.

The sheriff has said his deputies weren’t injured.

The shooting sparked protests over multiple weeks by demonstrators calling for the public release of body camera footage. While authorities have shown footage to Brown’s family, a judge refused to release the video publicly pending the state investigation.

Separately, the FBI has launched a civil rights probe of the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi vehicle collision on I-95 south at the 86 mile marker. All south bound lanes are blocked.
Police: 2 juveniles killed in West Virginia ATV crash
Justin Lee Newbrough
Man wanted for multiple outstanding felony charges caught and arrested in Clarksburg
Fleet Master Chief James R. Tocorzic
West Virginia native to become U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief
Clarksburg Police Department are investigating an incident.
Incident at Sam’s Club on Emily Drive
Fleeing from officer
Kingwood man arrested for fleeing from an officer

Latest News

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives press briefing
FILE - From left, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Minority Whip Steve Scalise,...
GOP Leader McCarthy opposes Jan. 6 commission ahead of vote
FILE - This microscope image made available by the National Cancer Institute Center for Cancer...
Americans urged to get colon cancer screening earlier
Israel struck several locations allegedly associated with Hamas.
Strike from Gaza kills 2 as Israel topples 6-story building