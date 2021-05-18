Advertisement

Biden adviser makes personal appeal to young to get shots

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 image from video, Andy Slavitt, senior adviser to the White House...
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 image from video, Andy Slavitt, senior adviser to the White House COVID-19 Response Team, speaks during a White House briefing on the Biden administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Washington.(White House via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top White House aide made his pitch for young people to get vaccinated personal, sharing the struggles his own son has dealt with on an ongoing basis since contracting COVID-19 last fall.

Andy Slavitt, President Joe Biden’s senior adviser for the coronavirus, revealed during a White House briefing Tuesday that one of his sons came down with the virus late last year and continues to suffer lingering side effects. He used it to appeal to younger Americans to roll up their sleeves, even if they feel they’re at relatively lower risk than older Americans to serious consequences from the virus.

“Unfortunately, he is one of the many Americans battling long term symptoms,” Slavitt said of his son, who is in his late teens. “He’s young and fit and in the prime of his life. But six months later, he still suffers from tachycardia, shortness of breath, and ongoing and frequent flu-like symptoms. His hands are cold to the touch. "

“Many young people are in this situation, and many, many have it worse,” Slavitt added.

Not much is known about what has come to be known as ‘long COVID.’

“We’re faced with a mystery,” Dr. Francis Collins, chief of the National Institutes of Health, said in March, as his agency kicked off additional studies to learn more about the condition and study potential treatments.

Researchers are hoping to learn whether it is a condition unique to COVID-19, or just a variation of the syndrome that can occur after other infections. They’re examining how many people are affected, and how long it lasts, and whether it’s possible that the source isn’t COVID-19 at all.

Meanwhile, Slavitt said that the surest way for young Americans to avoid a similar fate is to get vaccinated themselves.

“I know it’s easy when you’re young to imagine that these things don’t affect you, a vaccine may feel unnecessary, you feel healthy, you know people who had COVID and they’re doing alright,” he said, adding. “But we are still learning about the long term effects of COVID.”

White House officials pointed to Slavitt’s story as an example of how the administration is adjusting its message to encourage Americans to get vaccinated, with a focus on personal stories and relying on the influence of local community leaders to combat the slowing pace of shots.

“These vaccinations are essential,” Slavitt added. “However, if you are unvaccinated, you are at risk, regardless of your age. According to the CDC, more than 3 million kids under 17 have contracted COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi vehicle collision on I-95 south at the 86 mile marker. All south bound lanes are blocked.
Police: 2 juveniles killed in West Virginia ATV crash
Clarksburg Police Department are investigating an incident.
Incident at Sam’s Club on Emily Drive
Justin Lee Newbrough
Man wanted for multiple outstanding felony charges caught and arrested in Clarksburg
Former WVU Pediatric Physician files lawsuit for wrongful termination
Former WVU Pediatric Physician files lawsuit for wrongful termination
Fleeing from officer
Kingwood man arrested for fleeing from an officer

Latest News

In this March 10, 2020, file photo, real estate heir Robert Durst looks over during his murder...
Prosecutor says Durst’s own words show his guilt in killings
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at his arraignment in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los...
Woman testifies she woke to find actor Danny Masterson raping her
Minnesota barn fire kills an estimated 12,000 pigs
experiences racism
Student athlete experiences racism
Ribbon cutting held at Adventure Lake
Ribbon cutting held at Adventure Lake