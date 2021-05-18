Fairmont Senior wins defensive battle over Grafton, 2-1

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior and Grafton played a defensive battle at Mary Lou Retton Park on Monday night as the Polar Bears survived, 2-1.

Liz Murphy went the distance for the Polar Bears allowing just 4 hits with a run, 4 walks and 1 strikeout.

Mia Chambers pitched all 6 innings for the Bearcats, striking out 7 and allowed just 2 hits.

Chelsea Glover and Jessica Jenkins both knocked in runs for Fairmont Senior.

The Bears play at Weir on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.