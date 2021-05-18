Advertisement

Fairmont Senior wins defensive battle over Grafton, 2-1

Liz Murphy allowed just four hits
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:38 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior and Grafton played a defensive battle at Mary Lou Retton Park on Monday night as the Polar Bears survived, 2-1.

Liz Murphy went the distance for the Polar Bears allowing just 4 hits with a run, 4 walks and 1 strikeout.

Mia Chambers pitched all 6 innings for the Bearcats, striking out 7 and allowed just 2 hits.

Chelsea Glover and Jessica Jenkins both knocked in runs for Fairmont Senior.

The Bears play at Weir on Tuesday.

