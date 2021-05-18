Former WVU Pediatric Physician files lawsuit for wrongful termination

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A pediatric physician formerly employed by WVU Medicine claims she was wrongfully fired after reporting patient safety concerns.

Dr. Lubna Mehyar filed a lawsuit in Monongalia County Circuit Court on Friday. The lawsuit accuses WVU Board of Governors and WVU Medical Corporation of discrimination, retaliation and breach of contract.

According to the suit, Mehyar was told she was fired for missing two department meetings. Mehya claims one of those meetings was during her approved vacation and she missed the second one because she was in a different meeting. She was told the termination was final.

