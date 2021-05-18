Health officials report 245 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 245 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

It brings the total count to 158,888.

A total of 846,309 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 703,100 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported one COVID-19 related death in the last 24 hours statewide bringing the death count to 2,763.

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 87-year old female from Jefferson County.

“We offer our deepest sympathy as our state grieves another loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,456), Berkeley (12,483), Boone (2,070), Braxton (951), Brooke (2,199), Cabell (8,748), Calhoun (366), Clay (535), Doddridge (608), Fayette (3,463), Gilmer (868), Grant (1,284), Greenbrier (2,833), Hampshire (1,871), Hancock (2,815), Hardy (1,535), Harrison (5,806), Jackson (2,142), Jefferson (4,637), Kanawha (15,059), Lewis (1,233), Lincoln (1,495), Logan (3,165), Marion (4,488), Marshall (3,483), Mason (2,012), McDowell (1,578), Mercer (4,919), Mineral (2,875), Mingo (2,615), Monongalia (9,242), Monroe (1,147), Morgan (1,196), Nicholas (1,758), Ohio (4,232), Pendleton (704), Pleasants (916), Pocahontas (667), Preston (2,906), Putnam (5,203), Raleigh (6,850), Randolph (2,660), Ritchie (715), Roane (639), Summers (827), Taylor (1,232), Tucker (530), Tyler (724), Upshur (1,893), Wayne (3,128), Webster (501), Wetzel (1,362), Wirt (428), Wood (7,826), Wyoming (2,010).

