Jerry Lee Swecker, 73, a resident of Beverly, passed from this life Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Clarksburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He had been in declining health after open heart surgery in January. Jerry was born Thursday, May 6, 1948, in Huttonsville, a son of the later Ray M. Swecker Sr. and Elsie M. Daniels Swecker. Left to cherish Jerry’s memory are eight siblings, Betty Hinchman and husband, Donald, of Beverly, James L. Swecker of Bridgewater, VA, Patricia Gear and husband, Robert, of Mill Creek, Ray M. Swecker and wife, Nancy, of Charleston, Pamela Croston and husband, James, of Mill Creek, Charles Swecker of Valley Bend, Carolyn Sue Summerfield and husband, Calvin, of Beverly, and Harold Swecker and wife, Deborah, of Mill Creek, a special sister-in-law, Jane Swecker of East Dailey, two daughters, Ramona Lee Sisbarro and Amanda Jane Washington, both of Killeen, TX, and many nieces and nephews. Preceding Jerry in death besides his parents were two siblings, Delores Swecker and Thomas G. Swecker, and two sisters-in-law, Audrey Swecker and LaVerne Swecker. Jerry attended the schools of Randolph County. He had served with the United States Army for fourteen years and had worked many jobs after he was discharged. He loved his pet dog, Peaches and his two cats. He had many good friends that he also loved including Shorty and Patty Simmons and Bill and Diane Bargo. He will be greatly missed. He loved his Lord and Savior and had attended the Beverly United Methodist Church. A graveside service will be held at Brick Church Cemetery in Huttonsville on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 11AM. His brother, Pastor Harold Swecker will officiate, and interment will follow. The Randolph Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Jerry Lee Swecker. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

