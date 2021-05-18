Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | May 18, 2021

Time to crank on the air conditioner!
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday Everyone! A nice warm and dry day out for most of us. Temperatures into the high 70′s and low 80′s with lower humidity. Now, this is the kind of day I can handle. Not too hot to put the air-conditioning on and how too humid to be uncomfortable. The rest of the week will be mostly sunny as well. We are dealing with another area of high pressure over us and really not moving anywhere. Day after day those temperatures will be climbing as our weather pattern stays fairly static. By Friday some of us could see even 90F. I do think that even though it will still stay fairly dry, the air quality will begin to go down as this large high acts as a dome and traps a lot of the aerosols in the atmosphere. Lower visibility and hazy conditions are expected through the week. Into the week we start seeing more of a chance of showers popping up. And the longer-term forecast is showing daily showers and thunderstorms next week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and foggy: Low: 50

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy: High 79

Thursday: Partly cloudy: High 83

Friday: Partly cloudy: High 87

