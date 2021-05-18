Advertisement

Lewis County student athlete speaks out after experiencing racist incident

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A student athlete out of Lewis County is speaking out after experiencing racism within the community.

Football and basketball star, Jaycob Smith, is loved by many in the community, but has now experienced a form of hate. Smith found his name spray painted with a racial slur.

“It kind of hurt me a little bit, because I’ve done a lot for the community. I’ve played (sports), lived and grew up here. You think everyone is your friend and then you turn around one day and there it is,” said Smith. “Writing hurtful stuff like that just because you’re mad or whatever the reason is isn’t okay, it’s never okay.”

However, Smith’s friends have his back in the stand against racism. Smith’s friend said, “I know people will say stuff behind his back that they won’t say to him but they’ll try to say to me and I just have to be the one to shut it down and make sure they can’t say it behind his back or to anyone else and if I hear about it I have to tell them you can’t say that and step up for him as much as I can.”

So many more people have already come together to stand up for Smith.

The painting that once was hateful is now inclusive with a message Jaycob hopes to get across. “Don’t be quiet. You have to set boundaries where they can’t cross. If you’re going to sit there and let them talk then you’re just as much of a problem as anyone else,” Smith continued.

Smith also told 5 News that he hopes this leads to the necessary, uncomfortable conversations he believes the community needs to have.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi vehicle collision on I-95 south at the 86 mile marker. All south bound lanes are blocked.
Police: 2 juveniles killed in West Virginia ATV crash
Clarksburg Police Department are investigating an incident.
Incident at Sam’s Club on Emily Drive
Justin Lee Newbrough
Man wanted for multiple outstanding felony charges caught and arrested in Clarksburg
Former WVU Pediatric Physician files lawsuit for wrongful termination
Former WVU Pediatric Physician files lawsuit for wrongful termination
Fleeing from officer
Kingwood man arrested for fleeing from an officer

Latest News

experiences racism
Student athlete experiences racism
Ribbon cutting held at Adventure Lake
Ribbon cutting held at Adventure Lake
Lewis County student athlete speaks out after experiencing racist incident
Lewis County student athlete speaks out after experiencing racist incident
South Harrison agriculture students named best in region
South Harrison agriculture students named best in region