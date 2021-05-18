Advertisement

Lincoln’s Ferris Inks with Potomac State Women’s Basketball

Averaged 10 points and seven rebounds as a senior
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - After overcoming two torn ACL’s during her high school career, Lincoln’s Hannah Ferris has achieved her dream of playing college basketball signing with Potomac State.

Ferris averaged 10 points and seven rebounds per game earning All-State Honorable Mention Honors this season. She will join fellow Cougar Madi Martin on the team at Potomac State. Upon graduation in two years, Ferris intends to join Pierpont’s aviation program.

She also plays softball for the Cougars and was an all-state honorable mention selection in 2018.

