Advertisement

Mountains of Hope reach 2020 goal for lung cancer Screenings

Lung cancer screening numbers increase in WV.
Lung cancer screening numbers increase in WV.(File)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The state cancer coalition, Mountains of Hope achieved their goal for 2020 to increase the number of lung cancer screenings in the state.

They increased the number of screenings by 30%.

Chair for Mountains of Hope, Shelly Dusic said lung cancer was the number one cancer related death in the state of West Virginia.

“We know from other cancer screenings that the earlier you can detect the disease. The more likely you have better outcomes,” she said.

Dusic added lung cancer screenings were also fairly new so not many people knew about them.

Due to COVID-19 local and national numbers for cancer screenings have gone down.

Dusic told me eligibility was an important factor when it came to lung cancer screenings.

You had to be either a smoker or someone who had smoked and quit within the last 15 years, between the ages of 55-80.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi vehicle collision on I-95 south at the 86 mile marker. All south bound lanes are blocked.
Police: 2 juveniles killed in West Virginia ATV crash
Justin Lee Newbrough
Man wanted for multiple outstanding felony charges caught and arrested in Clarksburg
Fleet Master Chief James R. Tocorzic
West Virginia native to become U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
Structure Fire on Wilsonburg Road in Reynoldsville, WV
Multiple fire crews respond to early morning house fire in Reynoldsville

Latest News

The Boys Are Back
The Boys Are Back
Clarksburg Police Department are investigating an incident.
Incident at Sam’s Club on Emily Drive
wisdom to wealth
Wisdom to Wealth: Monday, May 17
Wisdom to Wealth airs Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on WDTV.
Wisdom to Wealth: Monday, May 17