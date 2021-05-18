Mountains of Hope reach 2020 goal for lung cancer Screenings

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The state cancer coalition, Mountains of Hope achieved their goal for 2020 to increase the number of lung cancer screenings in the state.

They increased the number of screenings by 30%.

Chair for Mountains of Hope, Shelly Dusic said lung cancer was the number one cancer related death in the state of West Virginia.

“We know from other cancer screenings that the earlier you can detect the disease. The more likely you have better outcomes,” she said.

Dusic added lung cancer screenings were also fairly new so not many people knew about them.

Due to COVID-19 local and national numbers for cancer screenings have gone down.

Dusic told me eligibility was an important factor when it came to lung cancer screenings.

You had to be either a smoker or someone who had smoked and quit within the last 15 years, between the ages of 55-80.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.