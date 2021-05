BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - RCB senior guard Blake Meighen is off to the Mountain East Conference.

Meighen inked with Davis & Elkins men’s basketball on Monday morning.

He averaged 6 points and 2 assists per game in 2021 for the Flying Eagles. He was second on the team with 16 triples on the year.

SHAKE & BLAKE 🕺🏀

RCB guard @blake_meighen heading to join @Senator_MBB at Davis & Elkins! pic.twitter.com/yf2HxzFLLf — Carly Nevis (@5NewsNevis) May 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.