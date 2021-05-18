RCB swimmer Fubio inks with Fairmont State

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - RCB swimmer Patrick Fubio will take his talents to Marion County.

The senior inked with Fairmont State swimming on Monday and will join his brother Nathan with the Fighting Falcons.

Fubio put RCB swimming on the map during his prep career, breaking school records that were over 20 years old.

He leave the Byrd cage with program bests in the 500 freestyle, 200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke & 100 backstroke.

