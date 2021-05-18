Advertisement

RCB swimmer Fubio inks with Fairmont State

Holds multiple school records in the pool
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - RCB swimmer Patrick Fubio will take his talents to Marion County.

The senior inked with Fairmont State swimming on Monday and will join his brother Nathan with the Fighting Falcons.

Fubio put RCB swimming on the map during his prep career, breaking school records that were over 20 years old.

He leave the Byrd cage with program bests in the 500 freestyle, 200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke & 100 backstroke.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi vehicle collision on I-95 south at the 86 mile marker. All south bound lanes are blocked.
Police: 2 juveniles killed in West Virginia ATV crash
Justin Lee Newbrough
Man wanted for multiple outstanding felony charges caught and arrested in Clarksburg
Fleet Master Chief James R. Tocorzic
West Virginia native to become U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
Structure Fire on Wilsonburg Road in Reynoldsville, WV
Multiple fire crews respond to early morning house fire in Reynoldsville

Latest News

FSr
Fairmont Senior wins defensive battle over Grafton, 2-1
The Marshall Thundering Herd lift the NCAA title trophy after their overtime win over Indiana
The Herd wins national soccer championship
Blake Meighen
RCB guard Blake Meighen inks with Davis & Elkins MBB
Vincent
WVWC hires Vincent as women’s basketball head coach