Ribbon cutting held at Adventure Lake

By Jasmin Adous
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Grafton, W.Va (WDTV) - Adventure Lake is now open after a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday.

This is the latest of several enhancements at Tygart Lake State Park.

Adventure Lake will feature 25 slides, obstacles and other inflatables as well as a sandy beach area with lounge chairs.

Tickets for the adventure lake are now on sale on the state park’s website.

The lake will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be capacity limits so park officials encourage getting tickets in advance.

“Tygart lake is probably one of our most popular lakes in West Virginia. It’s a 2 to 3 year waiting period just to get a boat slip. We’ve investing several million dollars, we’ve remodeled, we’ve built a big deck at the restaurant,” said WVDNR Director Stephen McDaniel.

The Adventure Lake was made possible by a partnership between the West Virginia State Parks system and ACE Adventure Resort.

Tickets are available to purchase online here.

