Advertisement

Ribbon cutting held at Adventure Lake

By Jasmin Adous
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYGART LAKE, W.Va (WDTV) - Adventure Lake is now open after a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

This is the latest of several enhancements at Tygart Lake State Park. The adventure lake will feature 25 slides, obstacles and other inflatables as well as a sandy beach area with lounge chairs.

Tickets for the adventure lake are now on sale on the state park’s website. The lake will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be capacity limits, so park officials encourage getting tickets in advance.

“Tygart Lake is probably one of our most popular lakes in West Virginia. It’s a 2 to 3 year waiting period just to get a boat slip. We’ve investing several million dollars, we’ve remodeled, we’ve built a big deck at the restaurant,” said WVDNR Director Stephen McDaniel.

The adventure lake was made possible by a partnership between the West Virginia State Parks System and Ace Adventure Resort.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi vehicle collision on I-95 south at the 86 mile marker. All south bound lanes are blocked.
Police: 2 juveniles killed in West Virginia ATV crash
Clarksburg Police Department are investigating an incident.
Incident at Sam’s Club on Emily Drive
Justin Lee Newbrough
Man wanted for multiple outstanding felony charges caught and arrested in Clarksburg
Former WVU Pediatric Physician files lawsuit for wrongful termination
Former WVU Pediatric Physician files lawsuit for wrongful termination
Fleeing from officer
Kingwood man arrested for fleeing from an officer

Latest News

experiences racism
Student athlete experiences racism
Ribbon cutting held at Adventure Lake
Ribbon cutting held at Adventure Lake
Lewis County student athlete speaks out after experiencing racist incident
Lewis County student athlete speaks out after experiencing racist incident
student athlete targeted
Lewis County student athlete speaks out after experiencing racist incident
South Harrison agriculture students named best in region
South Harrison agriculture students named best in region