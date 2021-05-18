Ribbon cutting held at Adventure Lake

TYGART LAKE, W.Va (WDTV) - Adventure Lake is now open after a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

This is the latest of several enhancements at Tygart Lake State Park. The adventure lake will feature 25 slides, obstacles and other inflatables as well as a sandy beach area with lounge chairs.

Tickets for the adventure lake are now on sale on the state park’s website. The lake will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be capacity limits, so park officials encourage getting tickets in advance.

“Tygart Lake is probably one of our most popular lakes in West Virginia. It’s a 2 to 3 year waiting period just to get a boat slip. We’ve investing several million dollars, we’ve remodeled, we’ve built a big deck at the restaurant,” said WVDNR Director Stephen McDaniel.

The adventure lake was made possible by a partnership between the West Virginia State Parks System and Ace Adventure Resort.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.