Ribbon Cutting held for RG’s Almost Heaven Harley Davidson

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new RG’s Almost Heaven Harley Davidson held a ribbon cutting in Bridgeport on Tuesday.

The beautiful 32,000 square foot facility located off the Meadowbrook Mall exit 121 of I-79, features everything for the Harley Davidson fan. The spacious showroom has everything from clothing and accessories, with room for over 75 motorcycles on the floor.

“We’ve got a terrific team of passionate employees who also ride motorcycles,” said Owner Mark Gricewish. “Our goal is to provide a premium experience for all of our riders in our community.”

RG’s Almost Heaven Harley Davidson plans on featuring live music and bike nights in the near future.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.