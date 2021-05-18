Advertisement

Ribbon Cutting held for RG’s Almost Heaven Harley Davidson

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new RG’s Almost Heaven Harley Davidson held a ribbon cutting in Bridgeport on Tuesday.

The beautiful 32,000 square foot facility located off the Meadowbrook Mall exit 121 of I-79, features everything for the Harley Davidson fan. The spacious showroom has everything from clothing and accessories, with room for over 75 motorcycles on the floor.

“We’ve got a terrific team of passionate employees who also ride motorcycles,” said Owner Mark Gricewish. “Our goal is to provide a premium experience for all of our riders in our community.”

RG’s Almost Heaven Harley Davidson plans on featuring live music and bike nights in the near future.

