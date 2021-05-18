Advertisement

Richard G. Collier

Richard G. Collier
Richard G. Collier(Richard G. Collier)
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Richard G. Collier, 78, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life Saturday, May 15, 2021, at home surrounded by family and under the care of Mountain Hospice. Richard was born Saturday, June 13, 1942, in Dailey, to Lois Pingley and Frank Collier. Richard graduated Tygarts Valley High School class of 1960 having gone from first grade to graduation with several students all the way through. On August 5, 1961 he was married to Eva Kittle of Huttonsville. They had two sons, Eric who survives in Alexandria, Virginia and Todd who survives in Anaheim, California. On June 10, 1977, he married Joanne Averitt of Fredericksburg, Virginia. They had one son, Joseph who survives in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Any memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or other favorite charity. Richard was a licensed real estate broker for 30 years in Virginia. He enjoyed a varied career in real estate from training new agents to managing real estate offices and teaching licensing classes. The final 10 years or so of his 50-year career, he enjoyed his management of the Section 8 program for low-income families and affordable housing for low-income seniors. Richard’s request for cremation was honored. A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Randolph Funeral Home from 11 am until 1 pm.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi vehicle collision on I-95 south at the 86 mile marker. All south bound lanes are blocked.
Police: 2 juveniles killed in West Virginia ATV crash
Clarksburg Police Department are investigating an incident.
Incident at Sam’s Club on Emily Drive
Justin Lee Newbrough
Man wanted for multiple outstanding felony charges caught and arrested in Clarksburg
Former WVU Pediatric Physician files lawsuit for wrongful termination
Former WVU Pediatric Physician files lawsuit for wrongful termination
Fleeing from officer
Kingwood man arrested for fleeing from an officer

Latest News

Ribbon cutting held at Adventure Lake
Ribbon cutting held at Adventure Lake
Jerry Lee Swecker
Jerry Lee Swecker
Schonna Louise Phillips White
Schonna Louise Phillips White
Dale Eugene Hall
Dale Eugene Hall