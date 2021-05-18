Schonna Louise Phillips White, 72, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life Friday, May 14, 2021, at Davis Medical Center in Elkins. Schonna was born Wednesday, December 22, 1948, in Elkins, a daughter of the late William Phillips and Goldie Gloria Moats Phillips Pastine. Left to cherish Schonna’s memory are four children, Nancy Yokum, Lorren Jr. Sturms, and wife, Anita, Sherry Streets, and Michael White and wife, Crystal, all of Elkins, four siblings, William Phillips and wife, Ruby of Moorefield, Diana “Lou” Kirkpatrick of Parsons, Floyd Kyle of Elkins, and Millie Scott and husband, Robert, of Moorefield, sixteen grandchildren, James Kalar, Christian McCartney, Lorren Jr. “Jake” Sturms II, Anthony “Andy” Sturms, Shaton Parker Sturms, Samantha Harten, Jeffery Adam Taylor, Paige Taylor, Brittney Taylor, Mitchell White, Sosha Streets, Mercedes Wegman, Isaiah White, Elijah White, Michael White, and Alex White, and many great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Preceding Schonna in death besides her parents was one daughter, Tammy L. Taylor, one sister, Arlene “Dean” Teter, and two infant brothers. Schonna attended the schools of Randolph County. She enjoyed cooking and had worked for Ye Olde Donut Shoppe, and as a cook for the Starr Café. She enjoyed taking care of the elderly having been CNA and AMAP certified and working at the IOOF Home and Valentine Personal Care Home. She enjoyed music and dancing and had quite the green thumb. Her love for her family and getting together at family reunions was a great strength. She had a strong Christian faith which also helped her survive thyroid cancer. Schonna’s request for cremation was honored. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from 2pm until 4pm at which time a memorial service will be held.

