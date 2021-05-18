Advertisement

South Harrison agriculture students named best in region

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Three students have been chosen as the winners of the Regional Star Awards and two of them are students at South Harrison High School.

Hunter Bunch was named star in Agribusiness for his entrepreneurial venture Bunch’s Lawn Care and More, Hunter Johnson was named star in Job Placement working at Shuman’s Welding in Lost Creek, and Madison Stonestreet was named Star in Community Service for her volunteerism with energy express.

Agriculture teachers from the North Central Region met at Grafton High School on Monday to evaluate the Region’s applicants for the West Virginia State FFA Degree and choose the winners of the Regional Star Awards.

The North Central Regional FFA annually recognizes FFA members who rise to the top with the Regional Star Awards. These members have gone above and beyond in their attitude, involvement, community service and supervised agricultural experiences. Winners of these awards have mastered skills in production, finance, community service, management and/or research.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi vehicle collision on I-95 south at the 86 mile marker. All south bound lanes are blocked.
Police: 2 juveniles killed in West Virginia ATV crash
Clarksburg Police Department are investigating an incident.
Incident at Sam’s Club on Emily Drive
Justin Lee Newbrough
Man wanted for multiple outstanding felony charges caught and arrested in Clarksburg
Former WVU Pediatric Physician files lawsuit for wrongful termination
Former WVU Pediatric Physician files lawsuit for wrongful termination
Fleeing from officer
Kingwood man arrested for fleeing from an officer

Latest News

experiences racism
Student athlete experiences racism
Ribbon cutting held at Adventure Lake
Ribbon cutting held at Adventure Lake
Lewis County student athlete speaks out after experiencing racist incident
Lewis County student athlete speaks out after experiencing racist incident
student athlete targeted
Lewis County student athlete speaks out after experiencing racist incident
South Harrison agriculture students named best in region
South Harrison agriculture students named best in region