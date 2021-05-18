South Harrison agriculture students named best in region

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Three students have been chosen as the winners of the Regional Star Awards and two of them are students at South Harrison High School.

Hunter Bunch was named star in Agribusiness for his entrepreneurial venture Bunch’s Lawn Care and More, Hunter Johnson was named star in Job Placement working at Shuman’s Welding in Lost Creek, and Madison Stonestreet was named Star in Community Service for her volunteerism with energy express.

Agriculture teachers from the North Central Region met at Grafton High School on Monday to evaluate the Region’s applicants for the West Virginia State FFA Degree and choose the winners of the Regional Star Awards.

The North Central Regional FFA annually recognizes FFA members who rise to the top with the Regional Star Awards. These members have gone above and beyond in their attitude, involvement, community service and supervised agricultural experiences. Winners of these awards have mastered skills in production, finance, community service, management and/or research.

