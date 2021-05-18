Tasty Tuesday: Milo’s Café

If it’s Tuesday, it has to be Tasty Tuesday. This week, Chief Meteorologist Kevin Corriveau was in Davis, WV visiting Milo’s Café and Restaurant.

Brent Markwood said that it was originally just the Bright Morning Inn which encompassed the breakfast restaurant. Brent bought it in late 2000, so he’s owned it for almost 3 years.

“My vision, I loved the inn upstairs, I loved the space down here, but I kind of had a vision to offer more than breakfast,” Brent says, “To really have a whole experience coming here.”

For most of the last year, they had a varying menu every week of doing ethnic food from around the world.

For breakfast , Kevin was able to try an Avacado Toast with goat cheese and a little bit of red pepper, really nice. Next, we have Huevos Rancheros which if you love anything from Mexico or the south this is it because we have tortillas, black bean mix, fried eggs, a potato mix, cheese, and more avocado, amazing! Then a Lox Bagel with cream cheese with capers, we have the salmon, red onions as well as mixed greens, really good.

