The Herd wins national soccer championship

CARY, N.C. (WSAZ) - The Marshall Thundering Herd men’s soccer team has won the Indiana Hoosiers in the NCAA College Cup championship game in overtime.

Senior Jamil Roberts scored the game-winning goal.

The win marks the first-ever Division I national championship in soccer for the Herd and the first national championship in school history since their football win in 1996.

Marshall University wins NCAA soccer championship (WSAZ)

