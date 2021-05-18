Advertisement

The Herd wins national soccer championship

By John Lowe
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CARY, N.C. (WSAZ) - The Marshall Thundering Herd men’s soccer team has won the Indiana Hoosiers in the NCAA College Cup championship game in overtime.

Senior Jamil Roberts scored the game-winning goal.

The win marks the first-ever Division I national championship in soccer for the Herd and the first national championship in school history since their football win in 1996.

