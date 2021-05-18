Webster’s Gadd, Tyler’s Strode named first team all-state in Class A

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Webster County junior guard Rye Gadd and Tyler junior Caleb Strode both earned a spot on the Class A all-state first team.

Gadd averaged 22 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals for the Highlanders, guiding them to a state semifinal appearance.

Strode netted a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds per game for the Knights while shooting 51-percent from the field.

Clay-Battelle senior Mojo Chisler was a second team selection, as he led the Cee Bees to their first state tournament since 2014. The Mason Dixon Conference player of the year paced Clay-Battelle with 19 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists per game. He is set to attended 212 Sports Academy in Florida next year.

CLASS A ALL STATE TEAM

First team

Player School Ht. Cl.

Eli Allen James Monroe 6-3 Soph.

Austin Ball (captain) Man 6-7 Jr.

Trevor Beresford Cameron 6-7 Jr.

Rye Gadd Webster County 6-1 Jr.

Caleb May Tug Valley 5-11 Jr.

Kaiden Pack Greenbrier West 6-2 Sr.

Shad Sauvage James Monroe 5-10 Jr.

Caleb Strode Tyler Consolidated 6-3 Jr.

Second team

Josh Alt Pendleton County 6-4 Sr.

Caleb Blevins Man 6-4 Jr.

Ty Cain Paden City 6-0 Sr.

Mojo Chisler Clay-Battelle 6-5 Sr.

Jesse Muncy Tolsia 5-8 Jr.

Lucky Pulice Madonna 6-1 Sr.

Kaden Smallwood Greater Beckley 6-0 Jr.

Bailey Thompson (captain) Pendleton County 6-3 Sr.

Honorable mention

Kenneth Adams, Union; Peyton Adams, Man; Matt Amaismeier, Madonna; Tony Bailey, Mount View; Chase Boggs, Greenbrier West; Evan Bone, Madonna; Shaun Booth, Van; Justin Bowman, Tyler Consolidated; Josh Bright, Tygarts Valley; Cole Burkett, Cameron; Josh Burks, James Monroe; Zack Colebank, Tucker County; Ethan Colegrove, Tug Valley; Ryan Cozart, Man; Connor Cunningham, Doddridge County; Kaden Cutlip, Webster County; Daniel Dobbs, River View; Cooper Donahue, Richwood; Christian Dove, East Hardy; Isaiah Gardiner, Pendleton County; Garrett Gibson, Tygarts Valley; Ethan Gray, Wahama; Logan Hatfield, Meadow Bridge; Tyler Johnson, Tolsia; Clayson Knotts, Harman; Judd Lankford, James Monroe; Josh Lipscomb, Gilmer County; Jordan McInnis, Greater Beckley Christian; Gavin Moore, Clay Battelle; Joel Moore, Paden City; Brandon Oscar, Greenbrier West; Dalton Rollo, Sherman; Jackson Tackett, Man; Noah White, Montcalm; Carter Williams, Webster County.