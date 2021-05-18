Advertisement

Webster’s Gadd, Tyler’s Strode named first team all-state in Class A

Clay-Battelle’s Chisler named second team
Gadd
Gadd(wdtv)
Published: May. 18, 2021
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Webster County junior guard Rye Gadd and Tyler junior Caleb Strode both earned a spot on the Class A all-state first team.

Gadd averaged 22 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals for the Highlanders, guiding them to a state semifinal appearance.

Strode netted a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds per game for the Knights while shooting 51-percent from the field.

Clay-Battelle senior Mojo Chisler was a second team selection, as he led the Cee Bees to their first state tournament since 2014. The Mason Dixon Conference player of the year paced Clay-Battelle with 19 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists per game. He is set to attended 212 Sports Academy in Florida next year.

CLASS A ALL STATE TEAM

First team

Player                                  School                          Ht.          Cl.

Eli Allen                               James Monroe              6-3         Soph.

Austin Ball   (captain)           Man                             6-7         Jr.

Trevor Beresford                Cameron                       6-7          Jr.

Rye Gadd                           Webster County             6-1         Jr.

Caleb May                         Tug Valley                      5-11        Jr.

Kaiden Pack                      Greenbrier West             6-2         Sr.

Shad Sauvage                    James Monroe                5-10       Jr.

Caleb Strode                     Tyler Consolidated           6-3        Jr.

Second team

Josh Alt                            Pendleton County            6-4        Sr.

Caleb Blevins                   Man                                6-4         Jr.

Ty Cain                            Paden City                      6-0         Sr.

Mojo Chisler                    Clay-Battelle              6-5         Sr.

Jesse Muncy                     Tolsia                              5-8        Jr.

Lucky Pulice                     Madonna                        6-1         Sr.

Kaden Smallwood            Greater Beckley              6-0         Jr.

Bailey Thompson (captain) Pendleton County           6-3         Sr.

Honorable mention

Kenneth Adams, Union; Peyton Adams, Man; Matt Amaismeier, Madonna; Tony Bailey, Mount View; Chase Boggs, Greenbrier West; Evan Bone, Madonna; Shaun Booth, Van; Justin Bowman, Tyler Consolidated; Josh Bright, Tygarts Valley; Cole Burkett, Cameron;  Josh Burks, James Monroe;  Zack Colebank, Tucker County; Ethan Colegrove, Tug Valley; Ryan Cozart, Man; Connor Cunningham, Doddridge County; Kaden Cutlip, Webster County; Daniel Dobbs, River View; Cooper Donahue, Richwood; Christian Dove, East Hardy; Isaiah Gardiner, Pendleton County; Garrett Gibson, Tygarts Valley; Ethan Gray, Wahama; Logan Hatfield, Meadow Bridge; Tyler Johnson, Tolsia; Clayson Knotts, Harman; Judd Lankford, James Monroe; Josh Lipscomb, Gilmer County; Jordan McInnis, Greater Beckley Christian; Gavin Moore, Clay Battelle; Joel Moore, Paden City; Brandon Oscar, Greenbrier West; Dalton Rollo, Sherman; Jackson Tackett, Man; Noah White, Montcalm; Carter Williams, Webster County.

