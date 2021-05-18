Wisdom to Wealth: Tuesday, May 18

John Halterman: People ask me all the time, ‘I have an investment in my 401k. I have it at the bank. I have it with my insurance company. I have it everywhere. Does that mean I’m diversified and actually prepared for retirement?’ Well, I gotta tell you, I have no idea. And, guess what? Neither do you. Because the reason why is, there’s no coordination. And what I mean about that, you have to have a purpose for what your investments are doing. As an example, do you want your investments to grow but also have downside protection? Well, if you do, what you gotta say is, how coordinated are those assets? Because when you have them spread out everywhere, there’s no idea if they’re coordinated or not. You know the second thing you gotta think about is do I need income and how much income and where it will come from. So, these are just a few thoughts in preparing yourself for retirement. So, if you really want to know, well, it’s time to sit down. Let’s figure this out. Let’s sit down and analyze everything and come up with a strategy that’s right for you and your family. For more answers, call or visit my website today.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.