5 Sports Podcast: Bill Bennett

19-year Robert C. Byrd boys basketball head coach retired Monday
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Former 19-year head coach of Robert C. Byrd boys basketball Bill Bennett joined Carly Nevis and Darren Zaslau on this week’s episode of the 5 Sports Podcast.

On Monday, Bennett retired from being at the helm of the Flying Eagles. He discussed his reasoning for the decision, his favorite coaching memories and the direction of the RCB boys basketball program.

Bennett led RCB to 10 state tournament appearances and recorded a 322-128 overall record. He also coached at Lincoln and was an assistant on Bridgeport’s 1993 state championship team. This past season, he guided the Flying Eagles to the No. 1 overall seed in Class AAA and to a 15-2 overall record.

Check out this week’s episode above or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

