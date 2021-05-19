Advertisement

Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | May 19th, 2021

A warm week ahead!
By Anna Hamelin
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 4:22 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures today rise up into the low 80s under calm conditions. We’ll see a few clouds passed by overhead, but certainly nothing to worry about as we have a dry and mostly sunny day. Tomorrow will be quite similar to today, with temperatures in the low to mid-80s and plenty of sunshine. Conditions will remain dry for another gorgeous afternoon. On Friday, we’ll stay in the 80s, but start to gain a couple more clouds, particularly in the afternoon. We should still stay mostly dry though. These clouds continue to increase into Saturday, and we will have a chance for some afternoon thunderstorms. This doesn’t stop temperatures from reaching up into the 80s though, so just make sure that you stay aware of any potential inclement weather. It looks like we could have some scattered thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon and evening, accompanied by a couple of bursts of rain. Once again, make sure that you’re sticking with us for all of those severe weather updates. Overall, it looks like we’ll continue to see plenty of warm temperatures though, so enjoy all of the sun!

Today: A mix of sun and clouds. High: 85.

Tonight: Temperatures fall but we remain dry. Low: 55.

Thursday: We continue to warm up and stay dry. High: 88.

Friday: We lose a degree but keep our sun. High: 87.

