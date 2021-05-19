Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Deputy lifts overturned car to rescue woman pinned underneath

By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) - A deputy in Virginia is being praised for his actions that saved a woman trapped underneath an overturned car.

Deputy J. Holt with the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office responded on May 7 to a call reporting an overturned car with entrapment, according to the office’s Facebook post.

When he arrived at the scene, he was informed the driver of the car was trapped and couldn’t breathe. Inside the car, Holt discovered the woman’s head was pinned underneath the sunroof.

In Holt’s body camera footage, a child is seen in the car pleading for him to save his mom.

Holt then went into “overdrive,” according to the sheriff’s office, fearing the woman may die in front of her panicked child.

“Through sheer will and determination” he lifted the car enough for the woman’s head to be moved from underneath the vehicle and out of danger.

According to the sheriff’s office, this isn’t the first time Holt has been recognized for a heroic act. Holt recently received accolades for saving two people during a burning house in March 2020.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former WVU Pediatric Physician files lawsuit for wrongful termination
Former WVU Pediatric Physician files lawsuit for wrongful termination
student athlete targeted
Lewis County student athlete speaks out after experiencing racist incident
Police say Daeryen (left) is believed to be with unauthorized family member Amy Sue Lease...
Myrtle Beach police searching for 11-year-old girl believed to be in danger
Clarksburg Police Department are investigating an incident.
Incident at Sam’s Club on Emily Drive
Multi vehicle collision on I-95 south at the 86 mile marker. All south bound lanes are blocked.
Police: 2 juveniles killed in West Virginia ATV crash

Latest News

Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the bill would establish an...
House backs commission on Jan. 6 riot over GOP objections
Starting Wednesday, vaccinated New Yorkers could shed their masks in most situations.
‘City in transition’: New York vies to turn page on pandemic
Starting Wednesday, vaccinated New Yorkers could shed their masks in most situations.
New York reopens, lifts COVID capacity restrictions on businesses
Masks still required in transportation until September.
Masks still required in transportation until September
Marion Remote: New initiative plans to bring West Virginians back
Marion Remote: New initiative plans to bring West Virginians back