Edward Dale “Banjo” Nicholas, 68 of Webster Springs passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Webster County Memorial Hospital.Born June 12, 1952 in Richwood, he was the son of the late Wilber Glen and Ersie Cottrell Nicholas. Banjo loved to camp and was well liked by everyone in town. He never met a stranger and will be missed by all who knew him.He is survived by his brother Tommie (Mary) Nicholas, several nieces and nephews, and many friends.Funeral Services to celebrate Banjo’s life will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Tommie Nicholas officiating. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to service time at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Miller-Mt. Zion Cemetery, Grassy Creek.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Nicholas family.

