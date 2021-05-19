Advertisement

Frances Marie Bartgis

Frances Marie Bartgis
Frances Marie Bartgis(Frances Marie Bartgis)
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Frances Marie Bartgis, 84, a resident of Beverly , passed from this life Monday, May 17, 2021, at home surrounded by family and under the care of Mountain Hospice. Frances was born Friday, August 28, 1936, in Bartow, a daughter of the late Grant Andrew Vandevender and Edna Alice Waybright Vandevender. Left to cherish her memory are two children, Steven Glenn Bartgis and wife Melinda of Beverly, and Brian Dean Bartgis and wife Darlene of Belington, six grandchildren, Brittney Mayo, Kristen, Ashley, Dean, and Corrin Robinson, and Richard Vest, three great-grandchildren, Draven Mayo, Jessalyn Channell, and Eli Sutter, Proceeding her in death besides were parents were three siblings, Helen Moats, Eugene and Junior Vandevender. Frances attended Shiloh Baptist Church, enjoyed crocheting and flowers. Frances wish for cremation will be honored and a memorial service will be held at a later time.  The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Frances Marie Bartgis. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former WVU Pediatric Physician files lawsuit for wrongful termination
Former WVU Pediatric Physician files lawsuit for wrongful termination
student athlete targeted
Lewis County student athlete speaks out after experiencing racist incident
Police say Daeryen (left) is believed to be with unauthorized family member Amy Sue Lease...
Myrtle Beach police searching for 11-year-old girl believed to be in danger
Clarksburg Police Department are investigating an incident.
Incident at Sam’s Club on Emily Drive
Multi vehicle collision on I-95 south at the 86 mile marker. All south bound lanes are blocked.
Police: 2 juveniles killed in West Virginia ATV crash

Latest News

Betty M. Morgan
Betty M. Morgan
Ribbon cutting held at Adventure Lake
Ribbon cutting held at Adventure Lake
Jerry Lee Swecker
Jerry Lee Swecker
Schonna Louise Phillips White
Schonna Louise Phillips White