Frances Marie Bartgis, 84, a resident of Beverly , passed from this life Monday, May 17, 2021, at home surrounded by family and under the care of Mountain Hospice. Frances was born Friday, August 28, 1936, in Bartow, a daughter of the late Grant Andrew Vandevender and Edna Alice Waybright Vandevender. Left to cherish her memory are two children, Steven Glenn Bartgis and wife Melinda of Beverly, and Brian Dean Bartgis and wife Darlene of Belington, six grandchildren, Brittney Mayo, Kristen, Ashley, Dean, and Corrin Robinson, and Richard Vest, three great-grandchildren, Draven Mayo, Jessalyn Channell, and Eli Sutter, Proceeding her in death besides were parents were three siblings, Helen Moats, Eugene and Junior Vandevender. Frances attended Shiloh Baptist Church, enjoyed crocheting and flowers. Frances wish for cremation will be honored and a memorial service will be held at a later time. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Frances Marie Bartgis. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

