Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | May 19, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday Everyone!! Those temperatures just keep on going up and today pretty much all of us were into the low to mid 80′s. Very warm and dry will be the trend for the rest of the week, well at least until Saturday. An area of high pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern and that means increasing heat and sun. Tomorrow should even be a hotter day, but likely to be the hottest of the week, with Friday close behind. As we enter into the weekend, the high begins to lose its footing which will finally allow weather systems to start swinging through. I think the first good shot of showers will be with a cold front coming down from the north on Sunday night. After that, each day next week looks warm, and showery, even into the beginning of the Memorial Day weekend. But it’s a little too early to really pinpoint that holiday weather yet.

Tonight: Partly cloudy: Low: 55

Thursday: Partly cloudy and dry: High 88

Friday: Partly cloudy and dry: High 88

Saturday: Mostly cloudy: High 85

