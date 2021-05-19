Advertisement

Lincoln’s Starkey Earns 500th Career Victory

Cougars sweep doubleheader over Notre Dame and Elkins
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 1:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Longtime Lincoln head coach Mark Starkey reached another milestone Tuesday eclipsing 500 career victories after the Cougars swept Notre Dame and Elkins in a doubleheader.

LHS defeated the Irish, 5-4 and later took down the Tigers, 14-1 in five innings. Against Elkins, Lincoln outhit the Tigers, 14-5.

Jeremiah Carpenter went 3-for-3 with four runs batted in a two runs scored in game two. Logan Hostuttler recorded the victory on the mound against EHS tossing five innings with seven strikeouts while only allowing one run.

