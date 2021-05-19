Advertisement

Marion Remote: New initiative plans to bring West Virginians back

By Jasmin Adous
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new initiative to attract new employees to the area was unveiled Wednesday in Marion County.

Marion Remote was unveiled at Robert H. Mollohan Research Center.

Representatives from the county held a press conference about the program.

Called the Marion Remote; Live Here Work There, Ambassadors will work to showcase the county to potential workers.

President of the Chamber of Commerce Tina Shaw says one crucial step is a form that people can fill out online with their information to know more.

The chamber say this program will help bring people back to west Virginia.

“Over a year ago, Tina and I met, I came into Tina’s office and I had a crazy idea and said, ‘hey, we’re in the middle of covid, all this crazy stuff’s going on, but you know what, we have a silver lining opportunity. Let’s try the remote worker program’,” said Rocco Fucillo, chair of Marion Remote committee.

The form can be found on marionremote.com.

