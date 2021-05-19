Marshall Men’s Soccer Welcomed Home After First-Ever National Championship

HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Marshall men’s soccer was greeted with a hero’s welcome in Huntington after winning its first-ever National Championship in program history.

On Monday, the No. 10 Herd upset eight-time national champion No. 3 Indiana, 1-0 in overtime. Jamil Roberts scored the game-winning goal for the third-consecutive match in the 98th minute.

University High School alum Collin Mocyunas started the game at right back for Marshall. He along with Alderson Broaddus alum and head coach Chris Grassie spoke about what the victory means for the sport of soccer in West Virginia.

The Herd finished the season 13-2-3 overall. WVU defeated Marshall, 1-0 on March 24.

