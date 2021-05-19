Advertisement

Marshall Men’s Soccer Welcomed Home After First-Ever National Championship

No. 10 Herd upset No. 3 Indiana, 1-0 in overtime
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Marshall men’s soccer was greeted with a hero’s welcome in Huntington after winning its first-ever National Championship in program history.

On Monday, the No. 10 Herd upset eight-time national champion No. 3 Indiana, 1-0 in overtime. Jamil Roberts scored the game-winning goal for the third-consecutive match in the 98th minute.

University High School alum Collin Mocyunas started the game at right back for Marshall. He along with Alderson Broaddus alum and head coach Chris Grassie spoke about what the victory means for the sport of soccer in West Virginia.

The Herd finished the season 13-2-3 overall. WVU defeated Marshall, 1-0 on March 24.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former WVU Pediatric Physician files lawsuit for wrongful termination
Former WVU Pediatric Physician files lawsuit for wrongful termination
student athlete targeted
Lewis County student athlete speaks out after experiencing racist incident
Clarksburg Police Department are investigating an incident.
Incident at Sam’s Club on Emily Drive
Multi vehicle collision on I-95 south at the 86 mile marker. All south bound lanes are blocked.
Police: 2 juveniles killed in West Virginia ATV crash
Fleeing from officer
Kingwood man arrested for fleeing from an officer

Latest News

Mark Starkey
Lincoln’s Starkey Earns 500th Career Victory
Hannah Ferris
Lincoln’s Ferris Inks with Potomac State Women’s Basketball
Gadd
Webster’s Gadd, Tyler’s Strode named first team all-state in Class A
FSr
Fairmont Senior wins defensive battle over Grafton, 2-1