Masks still required in transportation until September.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - If you plan on going on a trip this summer, don’t forget to pack your mask...and a spare one.

While fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks outside or inside some businesses masks are still required in transportation sectors until September 13.

Lisa Farbstein from the TSA tells 5 News this will help prevent the spread of covid during the busy travel season.

”That’s because it gets us a week past labor day so it’s gets us through the summer and past the holiday weekend so what that means is that anybody who will be in a transportation hub will be required to wear a mask,” said Farbstein.

