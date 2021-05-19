Advertisement

Men fall 8 floors down elevator shaft during brawl, police say

By KYW Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (KYW) - Three Pennsylvania men were hurt after a brawl between them ended in all three falling down an elevator shaft.

Officials say three men were fighting Monday night on the eighth floor of an apartment building in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, when they broke through the elevator door and fell down the shaft.

“The steel elevator door that when you push the button, the door opens, they broke through that door. There was no elevator there, so they just fell eight floors to the bottom,” said Upper Merion Police Lt. Al Elverson.

The men fell onto the elevator car, one remaining on top while the other two crashed through the roof, ending up inside. First responders extricated two of the men from the first floor and the third from the second floor.

The victims were taken to the hospital, one requiring an airlift. Police say not all three men live at the apartment building.

Tenants are puzzled at the situation and how this could’ve happened. Some are even afraid to use the elevator.

“That’s not an elephant that flew into the elevator. It’s three humans. So, I’m pretty sure it was faulty equipment,” tenant Derrell Washington said.

“Elevators are supposed to have a bunch of fail-safes that might make them really safe, so I don’t know why it would’ve had a trouble,” tenant Jared Day said.

The investigation is ongoing. Officials say it’s too early to talk about possible charges.

Copyright 2021 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former WVU Pediatric Physician files lawsuit for wrongful termination
Former WVU Pediatric Physician files lawsuit for wrongful termination
student athlete targeted
Lewis County student athlete speaks out after experiencing racist incident
Clarksburg Police Department are investigating an incident.
Incident at Sam’s Club on Emily Drive
Multi vehicle collision on I-95 south at the 86 mile marker. All south bound lanes are blocked.
Police: 2 juveniles killed in West Virginia ATV crash
Ribbon cutting held at Adventure Lake
Ribbon cutting held at Adventure Lake

Latest News

An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in the Gaza Strip, at the Israeli-Gaza border,...
Officials: Several rockets fired from Lebanon toward Israel
Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the bill would establish an...
House looks to OK Jan. 6 riot commission, Senate GOP dubious
Singer Demi Lovato has come out as nonbinary.
‘I am proud’: Demi Lovato comes out as nonbinary
LIVE: Biden delivers commencement address at US Coast Guard Academy
He is the keynote speaker at the graduation ceremony for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s class...
Biden to give US Coast Guard Academy commencement address