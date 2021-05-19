Morgantown City Council approves Civilian Police Review and Advisory Board

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown City Council unanimously approved the second reading of an ordinance to create the Civilian Police and Advisory Board in the city effective immediately.

Before council voted, members of the public shared their thoughts.

Nobody spoke out against the ordinance in the meeting .

According to Deputy Mayor Rachel Fetty, not only the council but members of the community had been working on this ordinance for roughly ten months.

“As it was we received contributions and the reccomendations of and thoughts of really every second of the population I can think of,” she said.

Fetty added they included police officers, their spouses, and those that have been policed that were members of a minority group in these meetings.

Before the vote, City Manager Kim Haws shared a brief summary of what the duties of the board would be.

“Explained to provide a prompt and impartial and fair review of misconduct complaints relating to the Morgantown Police Department,” he said.

The next step would be selecting nine people to serve on the board.

