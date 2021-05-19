Mother still seeks justice for son who was murdered over 17 years ago

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Now over 17 years have gone by since Tobias White, who was 25-years-old at the time, was murdered.

In March of 2004 White was found in a wooded area in Clarksburg with multiple bullet wounds.

Since then, police say they have been trying to solve the case.

“We have opened this (the case) back up at least twice, one in which I was involved in. The most recent was 2015,” Lt. Jason Webber of the Clarksburg Police Department said.

However, even as the years go by and the case remains unsolved, the love people had for White requires no evidence to see it’s true.

“I didn’t know how well my son was loved until his funeral,” Thelma White, Tobias’ mother said. “There were people coming up to me, old, young, middle aged--telling me how he had touched their life. An old man told me how he used to take time out of his day just to come over and talk to him,” Thelma said reminiscing.

Even with the outpour of love from the community, his mother says it wasn’t enough to bring forward the person responsible for her son’s death.

“I’m a little disappointed in the community. A horrible time in my life, I can’t get anybody that acted like they loved me or my child to say anything, to go offer the police anything,” she said.

Still with no new information to offer police, Thelma instead offers a message to whoever is responsible.

“I forgive you people who hurt my child. I forgive you, and I pray that God has mercy on your soul because you wrecked my life, you tore my life upside down.”

“God has given me the love and mercy and grace to keep going, and I’m going to keep going because I’ve been in hell for almost 20 years,” she said.

Police say that they will take any information anyone has, even if it’s done anonymously. And Lt. Webber said even if you think it’s information they already know to still share it.

