Myrtle Beach police searching for 11-year-old girl believed to be in danger

Police say Daeryen (left) is believed to be with unauthorized family member Amy Sue Lease...
Police say Daeryen (left) is believed to be with unauthorized family member Amy Sue Lease (right).((Source: MBPD))
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S. C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police are asking for the community’s help to find a missing 11-year-old girl.

Police are searching for 11-year-old Daeryen.

Investigators believe she is with an unauthorized family member, 53-year-old Amy Sue Lease, and that the girl may be in danger. Police say the two are believed to be headed to West Virginia in a green Chevrolet Silverado with a Maryland license plate with the number 8EA1322.

If you have any information that can help officers, you’re asked to call 843-918-1382.

