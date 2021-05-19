Advertisement

Report: Colonial confirms it paid $4.4M to pipeline hackers

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the Colonial Pipeline Company in Linden, N.J.(Mark Lennihan | AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – The operator of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline confirmed it paid $4.4 million to a gang of hackers who broke into its computer systems, according to a report Wednesday from the Wall Street Journal.

Colonial Pipeline’s CEO, Joseph Blount, told the Journal he authorized the payment after the May 7 ransomware attack because the company didn’t know the extent of the damage and wasn’t sure how long it would take to bring the pipeline’s systems back.

The FBI discourages making ransom payments to ransomware attackers, because paying encourages criminal networks around the globe who have hit thousands of businesses and health care systems in the U.S. in the past year alone. But many victims of ransomware attacks, where hackers demand large sums of money to decrypt stolen data or to prevent it from being leaked online, opt to pay.

“I know that’s a highly controversial decision,” Blount told the Journal. “I didn’t make it lightly. I will admit that I wasn’t comfortable seeing money go out the door to people like this.”

“But it was the right thing to do for the country,” he said.

Blount said Colonial paid the ransom in consultation with experts who previously dealt with the group behind the attacks, DarkSide, which rents out its ransomware to partners to carry out the actual attacks.

Multiple sources had confirmed to The Associated Press that Colonial Pipeline had paid the criminals who committed the cyberattack a ransom of nearly $5 million in cryptocurrency for the software decryption key required to unscramble their data network.

A ransom payment of 75 Bitcoin was paid the day after the criminals locked up Colonial’s corporate network, according to Tom Robinson, co-founder of the cryptocurrency-tracking firm Elliptic. Prior to Robinson’s blog post, two people briefed on the case had confirmed the payment amount to AP.

Blount told the Journal the attack was discovered around 5:30 a.m. on May 7. It took Colonial about an hour to shut down the pipeline, which has 260 delivery points across 13 states and Washington, D.C., Blount said. That helped prevent the infection from potentially migrating to the pipeline’s operational controls.

The pipeline system delivers about 45% of the gasoline consumed on the East Coast, and Colonial, which is based in Alpharetta, Georgia, halted fuel supplies for nearly a week. That led to panic-buying and shortages at gas stations from Washington, D.C. to Florida.

Colonial restarted its pipeline a week ago, but it took time to resume a full delivery schedule, and the panic-buying led to gasoline shortages. More than 9,500 gas stations were out of fuel on Wednesday, including half of the gas stations in D.C. and 40% of stations in North Carolina, according to Gasbuddy.com, which tracks fuel prices and station outages.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former WVU Pediatric Physician files lawsuit for wrongful termination
Former WVU Pediatric Physician files lawsuit for wrongful termination
student athlete targeted
Lewis County student athlete speaks out after experiencing racist incident
Police say Daeryen (left) is believed to be with unauthorized family member Amy Sue Lease...
Myrtle Beach police searching for 11-year-old girl believed to be in danger
Clarksburg Police Department are investigating an incident.
Incident at Sam’s Club on Emily Drive
Multi vehicle collision on I-95 south at the 86 mile marker. All south bound lanes are blocked.
Police: 2 juveniles killed in West Virginia ATV crash

Latest News

Real estate heir Robert Durst, 78, has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder related to the...
Defense says Durst had no motive, didn’t kill close friend
There is a shortage of bus drivers in LaRue County, Kentucky, and that is forcing the school...
Bus driver shortage ends year early for a school in Kentucky
There is a shortage of bus drivers in LaRue County, Kentucky, and that is forcing the school...
Bus driver shortage ends school's year early
Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the bill would establish an...
Republican leaders turn against bipartisan Jan. 6 commission
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Biden and Netanyahu face first rough test of relationship