Robert C. Byrd’s Lucas Picks California (PA)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert C. Byrd star forward Bryson Lucas has signed to play basketball at California University (PA).

Lucas averaged 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Flying Eagles as a senior. This season, he helped lead the Flying Eagles to a 15-2 overall record and to the No. 1 seed in the Class AAA State Tournament. Last year, he was named an All-State First Team selection and earned the Big 10 Conference Player of the Year award.

He picked California (PA) over Fairmont State and Alderson Broaddus.

