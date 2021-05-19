United Way Wednesday- summer events in Harrison and Doddridge counties

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - United Way of Harrison and Doddridge counties works hard to make sure the community is both fun and funded so that West Virginians can continue on the path to success.

Brad Riffee, Executive Director of United Way of Harrison and Doddridge counties, spoke about upcoming summer events as mandates are lifted and temperatures rise. “We’re happy to get back to a new normal. All of our events are focused on empowering our friends and neighbors and really just addressing the shared challenges we face as a community.”

Events include Social 4 a Cause on May 27th at Brickside Bar and Grill, Golf Marathon for Charity on June 22nd, and Day of Action on June 25th. In addition to these events, a very “sun-derful” event has been moved from October to July!

“We’re super excited about Paddle for a Cause this year because we’re moving it to July 31st,” Riffee explained. “We’re just hoping that more people are excited about being on the water for that day. It’s a great event for families to take part in!” You can join in on the fun with your paddle activity of choice, from kayaking to paddle boarding.

All of the fundraising efforts received from these events goes back to the organizations that are partnered with United Way, helping causes like improving literacy and ending hunger in the community. “When you give $100 to United Way, 100% of that is being reinvested in your community, and it’s utilized for the betterment of our local citizens,” says Riffee.

For more information on these events or how you can help, head to https://www.unitedwayhdc.org/.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.