Advertisement

West Virginia nutrition program to offer benefits boost

Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia women and children who participate in a nutrition program will receive a temporary benefit boost this summer for the purchase of additional fruits and vegetables, state health officials said.

The Women, Infants and Children program will increase the benefit amount to $35 per month for each eligible participant from July through September.

The current benefit is $9 per child, $11 for pregnant or postpartum women and $16.50 for mothers who breastfeed, the Bureau for Public Health’s office of nutrition services said in a statement.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture offered the increase through $490 million from the American Rescue Plan.

“Investing in WIC helps address food insecurity, a critical issue faced by many West Virginia families during the COVID-19 pandemic,” state program director Heidi Staats said. “The USDA funding more than triples the fruit and vegetable benefit to allow purchase and consumption of more canned, frozen and fresh fruits and vegetables.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former WVU Pediatric Physician files lawsuit for wrongful termination
Former WVU Pediatric Physician files lawsuit for wrongful termination
student athlete targeted
Lewis County student athlete speaks out after experiencing racist incident
Police say Daeryen (left) is believed to be with unauthorized family member Amy Sue Lease...
Myrtle Beach police searching for 11-year-old girl believed to be in danger
Clarksburg Police Department are investigating an incident.
Incident at Sam’s Club on Emily Drive
Multi vehicle collision on I-95 south at the 86 mile marker. All south bound lanes are blocked.
Police: 2 juveniles killed in West Virginia ATV crash

Latest News

According to a press release from Kroger, vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated...
Kroger to lift mask mandate
Parent is tased at football game over mask non-compliance in Logan, Ohio.
Update: Motion filed to dismiss case of woman arrested at middle school football game
Social 4 a Cause
United Way Wednesday- summer events in Harrison and Doddridge counties
Police say Daeryen (left) is believed to be with unauthorized family member Amy Sue Lease...
Myrtle Beach police searching for 11-year-old girl believed to be in danger
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 5 19 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 5 19 2021 6 AM